Pre-season matches key for transition to professional rugby

Fiji Rugby Union chief executive Koli Sewabu believes that the pre-season match against the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua could be key to closing the gap between professional and grassroots rugby in the country.

This will be the first-ever pre-season match between a local representative side with the Drua, and Sewabu is confident the initiative will play a crucial role in helping local players transition into professional rugby.

He says the Skipper XV provides a clear pathway for developing players before progressing to the international stage with the Flying Fijians.

“Our programs are now connected from the grassroots and Skipper Cup, through the Fijian Drua at Super Rugby, up to the FIJI Water Flying Fijians.”

The Skipper XV is made up of top players selected from the domestic provincial competition, many of whom have come through Fiji Rugby development programs such as the Elite Player Pathway and the High Performance Unit.

The team assembled in camp yesterday in Sigatoka.

They will face the Fijian Drua on February 6th at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 3pm.

