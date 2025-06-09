Positional balance crucial for Navua FC

Following a mixed run in the pool stages of the Extra Battle of the Giants, Navua FC is banking on key tactical adjustments to carry them through the knockout round against hosts Labasa.

The team, which now faces a do-or-die semi-final, has found its form and is determined to maintain its momentum.

Navua’s tournament began with a tough 2-0 loss to Rewa.

Article continues after advertisement

However, a much needed comeback in their second match saw them defeat Suva with an impressive 3-0 scoreline.

That victory instilled new confidence in the camp.

Their final pool game against Nadi showed their improved performance, but a last-minute penalty resulted in a draw, preventing a full-win record.

Navua executive Neel Singh says the team’s turnaround came after a critical review by the coaching panel and officials.

He says positional changes were implemented to get the best out of their players.

“Filipe Baravilala was playing in front, we moved him back to defense alongside Ali Mekawir and Rahul Krishna, and the change delivered immediate results.”

The team’s balance and cohesion were evident in their win over Suva.”

Heading into the semi-final, Navua’s focus is on the unforgiving nature of the knockout stage.

The team understands there is no room for error, a stark contrast to the pool games where a first-match loss could be recovered.

Navua faces Labasa at 2pm in the semifinal tomorrow while Rewa will take on Lautoka at 4.30pm.

Catch live commentary of these matches on Radio Fiji Two.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.