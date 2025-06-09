Personal loss rules Tuwai out of Coral Coast 7s

The Mike Friday Select 7s will be without their star playmaker, Jerry Tuwai, at the McDonalds Coral Coast Fiji 7s as he takes time to grieve a personal loss, according to tournament organisers.

Tuwai is one of the three tournament-appointed Ambassadors for 2026, and he will be spending this time privately with his loved ones.

Tournament management has fully supported Jerry’s decision, placing his well-being above all else.

Article continues after advertisement

In a statement, organizers say that Tuwai is not just an ambassador to the tournament—he is family, and their hearts are with him.

The Coral Coast 7s family extends its deepest condolences to Jerry Tuwai and his loved ones, and asks everyone to respect his privacy during this deeply personal time.

Ba man, Samisoni Sadole, who has played for Devo Babas will replace Tuwai in Mike Friday’s side.

The Coral Coast 7s starts on Thursday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

The three days of action on the main ground will air live and exclusively on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.