Perez and Red Bull agree to end contract early

Sergio Perez is to leave Red Bull two years before the end of his contract after reaching a termination agreement with the team.

The move comes after a weak season for the Mexican, who failed to win a race and finished on the podium only four times as team-mate Max Verstappen won his fourth world title.

Perez, who has essentially been sacked, said that he was incredibly grateful for the past four years with Red Bull Racing and for the opportunity to race with such an amazing team.

Perez, 34, is expected to be replaced by 22-year-old New Zealander Liam Lawson, in a promotion from the sister Racing Bulls team.