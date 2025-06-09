Penalty king calls on QVS to create history again

Peniasi Ratu, the hero who sealed Queen Victoria School’s 2016 Deans title with a winning penalty is urging the next generation to step up and make their mark.

A former Fiji Under-20 and Fiji Warriors standout, now playing halfback for Namosi and serving as a Fiji Corrections officer, Ratu knows the significance of the Deans quarterfinals firsthand.

He describes this stage as the birthplace of legends.

“You’re not only playing for yourself, you’re playing for the school, your family, and also for the QVS family worldwide.”

Ratu has extended his best wishes to all QVS teams and reminded them to play with pride and honor for the iconic blue jersey.

The Vodafone Deans quarterfinals kick off this Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka and Prince Charles Park in Nadi, with both opening matches broadcast live on FBC Sports and FBC 2.

