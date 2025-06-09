Paddling is a way of life says Vateitei

[Source: Yadra_Fiji/ Facebook]

Team Fiji Va’a Open Women’s captain to the 2023 Pacific Games in Solomon Islands, Elenoa Vateitei, says paddling has shaped who she is.

The Namuka villager from Bau in Tailevu also says the sport has taught her discipline, humility, and the importance of respecting others.

Vateitei goes on to say that it’s not just a sport, but it’s also a way of life.

Beyond the water, she serves as an assistant geospatial officer with the Ministry of Lands, contributing to national development and sustainable land management.

She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Land Management from the University of the South Pacific and balances her professional career with elite-level training and competition.

Vateitei has spent over a decade representing Fiji in elite paddling competitions across the Pacific, and she won one gold, three silver,r and one bronze medal at the recent 2025 Pacific Mini Games in Palau.

Just recently, Vateitei was announced as Fiji’s rising casual and fitness brand, YADRA’s brand ambassador.

The appointment celebrates her remarkable journey as one of Fiji’s most decorated female outrigger canoeists and her growing influence as a role model in sport, leadership, and cultural identity.









