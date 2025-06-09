Pacific Warriors make dream debut at Coral Coast 7s

[Photo Supplied]

It’s a moment of pride and excitement for the Pacific Warriors Canada as they step onto Fijian soil for the McDonald’s Coral Coast 7s that gets underway this morning.

For co-founder and prop Iokimi Vunituraga, the tournament is more than just another competition; it is the realization of a dream for the team’s young players.

“It’s a dream come true for a couple of the boys in Canada. Coming here and experiencing rugby sevens in Fiji, one of the biggest tournaments in the world, is an incredible opportunity for our players.”

Article continues after advertisement

The Pacific Warriors were founded in 2019 by Selo Vunituraga with a clear vision to grow rugby sevens across Canada and provide development opportunities for young Fijian players in British Columbia and beyond.

Over the years, the team has welcomed experienced Fijian stars like Olympic gold medallist Napolioni Bolaca and Tevita Daugunu, whose presence has helped elevate the standard and excitement of sevens in Canada.

“Playing with the Fijian boys in Canada was something else. You know how Fijians play. They like to throw the ball around. It’s exciting, fast, and different from the usual style we see in Canada. That flair has been a big boost for our younger players.”

The Warriors have made their mark on Canadian turf, going undefeated in British Columbia tournaments over the past two years.

Now they hope to carry that momentum to Fiji, using the Coral Coast 7s to gain international experience and further develop their squad.

“Our goal here at the Coral Coast is the same as in Canada. We want to play our game, learn, and give our younger players experience at a high level.”

He also took a moment to thank the team’s supporters, sponsors, and families.

“We appreciate everyone who has helped us get here, from our families to the Fijian community in Vancouver to the boys who couldn’t make it due to work or family commitments. This is a dream come true for all of us.”

The Pacific Warriors’ debut at the Coral Coast 7s is more than a trip.

It is a statement of intent, a showcase of Canadian-Fijian talent, and a celebration of sevens rugby bridging communities across the globe.

They will meet Sydney Fijians in their first match at 12.18pm.

You can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC Sports.

Overseas fans can watch on Viti+ for $99 FJD.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.