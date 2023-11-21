Waiting game for men's football

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Team Fiji men’s football side drew nil-all with Tahiti in their final pool match at the Pacific Games in Honiara, Solomon Islands.

The physical encounter saw Tevita Waranivalu getting a red card for a second booking later in the game.

Both teams tried to look for the winning goal throughout the match but their defenses were both solid.

Fiji will now hope that Tahiti doesn’t beat Northern Marianas by more than 10 goals.

If Tahiti manages to get more than 10 goals then Fiji will not make the Pacific Games semi-finals.

Etonia Dogelau and Nabil Begg kept pushing the defense in the dying stages of the match but couldn’t find the back of the net.

The national side had a lot of possession and at times threatened the Tahitians goalmouth.

Tahiti will play Northern Marianas on Friday.

