Volleyballers spike to another win

[Source: Team Fiji/Facebook]

The Fiji men’s volleyball team secured another victory at the Pacific Games in Honiara, Solomon Islands, defeating Tuvalu 3-1. Tomorrow, they face Papua New Guinea, showing resilience after their initial loss to Tahiti.

The side is through to the quarter-finals.

In rugby league nines, the Fiji women faced a narrow defeat of 10-8 against Tonga in their second pool match.

Similarly, the men experienced a setback in their second pool outing, with a score of 18-12, falling to Samoa.

