Team Fiji brings pride to nation: Rabuka

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The success and achievements of Team Fiji at the 2023 Pacific Games have not gone unnoticed and has brought immense pride to the nation.

These were the sentiments of Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka as he welcomed the first batch of Team Fiji at the Nadi International Airport, who returned this afternoon after completing their events in the Solomon Islands.

Rabuka says the President, government and the people commend the team for their hard work and dedication.

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

He adds the people have been following the team’s journey closely and have been inspired by their success and the nation stands united in celebrating their triumphs.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Joining the Prime Minister in welcoming the athletes and officials were Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica and Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru.



[Source: Fijian Ministry of Youth and Sports/ Facebook]

Among the Team Fiji contingent who returned today were the gold medal-winning Fiji men’s basketball side as well as the national men’s and women’s 7s sides.