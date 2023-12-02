Sixth place finish for Team Fiji

For the first time in Pacific Games history, Team Fiji has finished sixth.

Since the Pacific Games started in 1963 in Suva, Fiji has been finishing in the top five.

Fiji has 21 gold, 30 silver and 40 bronze medals at the 2023 Games in Honiara, Solomon Islands which ended today.

This means the team was 14 gold medals short compared to their last outing in Samoa four years ago where we were 5th with 35 gold,38 silver and 43 bronze.

In 2015 Fiji was fourth after bagging 33 gold, 45 silver and 37 bronze.

Our last medals of the final day in Honiara were three silvers from the 3×3 basketball and netball, and our mixed touch rugby team settling for bronze.

Weightlifter Taniela Rainibogi and long-distance champion Yeshnil Karan won three gold medals each for the team while Vaa golden girl Elenoa Vateitei had two.

Other individual gold medal winners are swimmers Kelera Mudunasoko and Hansel McCaig, para table tennis Mere Roden, Deborah Bulai in hammer throw, high jumper Rusiate Matai and boxer Jone Davule.

The team gold medals came from rugby 7s with the men’s and women’s dominating, men’s tennis doubles, men’s basketball and women’s table tennis para.

The 2027 Pacific Games will be held in Tahiti.

Our remaining Team Fiji athletes and officials return home tomorrow.