[Source: Team Fiji/ Facebook]

The women’s para table tennis team continues to rake in medals at the 2023 Pacific Games.

Mere Roden bagged her second gold medal, this time in the women’s wheelchair singles final.

She played against compatriot Akanisi Latu, who settled for the silver medal.

Roden was a member of the Fiji women’s para table tennis team that earlier won a gold medal alongside Latu and Laniana Serukalou on Wednesday.