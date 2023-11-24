Rainibogi emotional after win

It was an emotional day for weightlifter Taniela Rainibogi after raking in three more gold medals at the Pacific Games in Solomon Islands this morning.

Team Fiji’s flag bearer lived up to the high expectations and impressed all spectators with his performance at the Maranatha Hall in Honiara.

He won gold in the snatch, clean and jerk plus the total lift and also in the snatch with just his first attempt at 157kg.

He then attempted 165kg which is also the Pacific Games record and got three green lights for it.

“I feel emotional.. It’s an honour.. I feel great”

Rainibogi adds that this achievement has been a long time coming and he feels relieved that the day has finally come.

The 25-year-old has thanked all spectators who turned up to support him this morning.

He has also thanked his partner who has played an instrumental role during his preparation.