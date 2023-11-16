More From The FBC
Pacific Games
Pacific Games: Video Updates
Share
FBC News
News Team
[email protected]
November 16, 2023 10:25 am
Team Fiji arrive in Solomon Island
Gold mindset for women’s basketball
Government launches relief efforts in response to TC Mal
Pacific Games: Gallery
Pacific Games: Videos
Rabuka urges APEC leaders to assist in climate actions
Taxi driver sentenced to seven years for rape
Fiji and PNG hold crucial meeting with Indonesia
LTA to implement stricter measures amidst rising road fatalities
Government to prioritize St Giles with increased funding
Increasing agricultural production is key: Prasad
Domestic violence high in the Eastern Division: FWCC
SME’s continue to explore innovative ways
'Killers of the Flower Moon,' a truthful story to Leonardo DiCaprio
Drilling resumes to rescue 40 men trapped in Indian tunnel for fifth day
Ridley Scott reunites with Joaquin Phoenix for 'Napoleon' biopic
Diddy Accused of Rape by Cassie Ventura
Canadian white nationalist found guilty of murdering four Muslims in truck attack
Marvel’s ‘Madame Web’ debuts first trailer
Biden removes sanctions from Chinese institute in push for fentanyl help
Harry Potter's paralysed stunt double found making new documentary "cathartic"
For the first time, US prisoners graduate from top university
Churchill Park to host five Drua home games
On sidelines of APEC, 'Gaypec' shows off San Francisco's LGBTQ pride
Champs first up for men's volleyball
Hamas tunnel found at Gaza's Al Shifa hospital, says Israel
Senidoko, Vatubua to headline Toe-to Toe Boxing Promotion event
Arsenal's Arteta charged by FA over referee criticism
Reynolds makes Alpine F1 investment more visible
TikTok to prohibit videos promoting bin Laden's 'Letter to America'
Ronaldo scores as Portugal beat Liechtenstein
Nana Patekar issues apology for viral slap incident
Fiji and China bolster diplomatic bonds for global security
Four goals for Egypt's Salah but shock setback for Nigeria
France calls West Bank Israeli settler violence 'policy of terror'
SODELPA appoints Radrodro as DL
Climate smart agriculture to address interlinked challenges
Rashmika Mandanna shares a glimpse of her dubbing session for Animal
Marriot keeps making a mark
Biden calls Xi a dictator after carefully planned summit
Rabuka set for face-to-face talks with President Xi Jinping
Fiji’s economic rebound on track: Prasad
Traditional welcome for 24 nations
Nayacalevu and Vakalalabure represent Fiji in Honiara
Police warns of rising romance scam trends
Matana and Bukayaro impress Gollings
Surge in reported domestic violence cases
Collective endeavour to tackle brain drain issue
Australia edge South Africa to set up final against India
Morocco beat hosts to seal last-16 progress
Ministry takes proactive measures to retain teachers
Workplace culture must prioritize work-life balance: Tabuya
Ecuador advance following Panama draw
Djokovic beats Hurkacz at ATP Finals
Racaca creates history
Qatar seeking Israel-Hamas deal to free 50 hostages and 3-day truce
Brazilian cotton hits the runway at Sao Paulo Fashion Week
No permit to be given to Israel-Gaza gatherings: Police
Rainibogi is Team Fiji's flag bearer
162 road accidents recorded from January to October
Strategic development plan to curb poverty
Biden, Xi's 'blunt' talks yield deals on military, fentanyl
Defense was Fiji 7s downfall last week
$2 million allocation for cattle importation project
'The Crown' aims to depict Princess Diana's final days with dignity
$60,000 grant to boost MSME’s
Alcaraz beats ranting Rublev, Medvedev through to semi-finals
MoH prepares for possible LTDD outbreak
Three rushed to hospital following accident
No one should assume Neymar's role in Brazil, says coach ahead of World Cup qualifiers
Williamson lauds incredible India after semi-final loss
Hamas command centre, weapons found at Gaza hospital, Israeli military says
Jimmy Kimmel chosen to host Oscars for fourth time
Suva Retailers thank NDMO
Progress made in Trade Pillar milestones
Israeli troops search Gaza Hospital for Hamas evidence
Jeremy Allen White, Boygenius among 2023 GQ Men of the Year honourees
Rawaqa joins Drua coaching panel
Premature babies in Gaza need evacuation
Nand learning from the best
Villagers concerned with relocation delay
Working Group explores open list system
Fiji signs historic Samoa Agreement
Fiji to host the 2024 Oceania Athletics Championship
Ministry concerned with overdue rates
Prasad highlights role of accountants
Grassroot support is important: Tavaiqia
Now there's even a comic book about Taylor Swift
Late Israel equaliser puts Swiss Euro 2024 qualification on ice
Vatican confirms ban on Catholics becoming Freemasons
Ridley Scott's 'Napoleon' film premieres in Paris
Hooper makes code switch to Sevens
One Planet - Polar Summit: The first Summit devoted to the preservation of glaciers and poles
Pacific Games: Video Updates
Acting CJ to hear Bainimarama and Qiliho appeal
Madeleine Carroll portrait, first 'Hitchcock Blonde', headed to auction
Anyone can be Santa this Christmas with Digicel Fiji
Former AG ordered to surrender passport
Excitement builds for PM International Business Awards
Partnership to enhance waste management
After days-long siege, Israeli forces enter Al Shifa hospital
Joshua and Wilder to fight on same card in Saudi Arabia
Guinness World Records day celebrates the super skilled and superlative
Ministry initiates move to replace E-ticketing system
Israeli military says it uncovers Hamas command centre
Bainimarama and Qiliho’s legal battle continues
Trio charged for robbery
Volivoli lone gold medalist from 2019
Fiji sees surge in structural fires
Morgan set to sail in Honiara
TLTB strives to mend relationship with landowners
FWCC sheds light on myths hindering escapes from abusive marriages
Training players to become world class: Byrne
Fiji sets course for education policy
Kohli's record ton, Shami's magnificent seven power India to final
Ministry commences community dialogue
Amougou magic earns France victory
Plans to designate areas into towns
USA advances to Last 16
Fiji calls for binding instrument to combat marine plastic pollution
Teams mobilized for initial damage assessments
Fiji Hockey seeks support for historic World Cup bid
Jazz dominate final period to down Blazers
Tourism normalcy post TC Mal
Sinner digs deep to down Djokovic in ATP Finals cracker
Avoid flooded roads or crossings: FRA
MSAF clears vessels to resume operations Post TC Mal
Strategy to tackle rising student indiscipline
Normalcy returns to Fiji as TC Mal moves away
Demonstrators in Washington back Israel
Business starts for Team Fiji
TC Mal downgrades to category two
Viriviri excited for coaching opportunity
NDMO monitors landslide in Wailoku
22-year-old in custody for alleged burglary involvement
Israel raids Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital,
Heavy rain warning cancelled for greater parts of Fiji
182 active evacuation centres: NDMO
Public urged to exercise caution as flood warning persists
Plan is to clear schools used as evac centers by today
WAF to carry out repairs
Israel says it is carrying out an operation against Hamas in Al-Shifa Hospital
City resumes regular operations
More than 3,000 in evac centers in the West
FRA clears Queens and Kings Road
Fijians urged to avoid unnecessary movement
Kunavula signs with Waratahs
Hamas say US Al-Shifa remarks give Israel 'green light' to target hospitals
TC Mal to weaken to Cat 2 within 6-9 hours
Businesses closed in sugar city
Fallen trees and powerlines block roads in Central Division
Possible flooding from heavy rain
Public urged to remain vigilant
Fallen trees disrupt travel on Queens and Kings Road
TC Mal weakens
Mocenacagi and Rasaku out
Ration packs to be more compact
No major damage in Yasawa-i-Rara
Israeli hostage families start 5-day march on Netanyahu's home
Bus services to remain suspended
Work commences to restore power
TC Mal threatening Fiji’s Western Division
Women's basketball eye nothing less than gold
Killed by Hamas, Israeli filmmaker was inspired by border horrors
Palestinians dig mass grave inside Israeli-encircled Gaza hospital
Williamson confident New Zealand can end India's World Cup dreams again
Brazil's Dani Alves to stand trial for sexual assault in Spain
Lives of 36 babies in Gaza hospital at risk despite Israeli incubator offer
Argentina bounce back to beat Japan
Late Ndala stunner earns England dramatic win
TC Mal intensifies, enters Fiji Waters
Malolo battered by strong winds
Western Division affected by power outage
Golden Age Home residents safely relocated
Power outage and intensifying wind in Nadi
Continued reduced water production at Tamavua Water Treatment Plant
No guests on board cruise ship
Resort safely shelters over 400 guests
Brazil turn on the style over New Caledonia
Gueye hat-trick sends Senegal soaring
TC Mal keeping southerly track
Heavy rain and wind intensify in Malolo
Tourism Ministry’s swift response to cyclone prep
Ditoka pleased with coordination
Yalobi villagers move to evacuation center
Vessel owners urged to cease operation
Overnight impact anticipated
Migrant children treated like adults as record influx overwhelms Canary Islands
Heavy machinery brought in to pull out Indian workers from collapsed tunnel
TC Mal continues to head our way
Prince’s puffy ‘Purple Rain’ shirt and other pieces from late singer’s wardrobe go up for auction
Movement controlled, high risk areas monitored
Police intensifies efforts for public safety during Cyclone Mal
Israeli military discovers signs of hostages in Gaza hospital
National reps to add flair to Fijian Drua: Byrne
Store water now: Ro Filipe
Nadi family moves into evac center as home under construction
Displaced villagers fend for themselves in preparation for TC Mal
Taylor says favourites India will be nervous about facing Black Caps
Health Ministry issues pre-cyclone risk warning
Partial list of nominees for the 66th Grammy Awards
Dubai faces down airline rivals with $50 billion jet orders