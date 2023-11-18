Nadan hopeful for medal at 3rd attempt

Fijian archer Patrick Nadan [Source: Team Fiji/Facebook]

Fijian archer Patrick Nadan is optimistic about winning his first Pacific Games medal in his third attempt.

Having initially competed in Va’a, Nadan, now in his second stint in archery, is confident in the effort he’s invested during training.

“We’ve put in a lot of effort into training over the last month since coming here and now since we’re here, we’re just acclimatizing and also trying to get a feel of the conditions we’ll be shooting in. And it’s by the sea, so it’s quite windy and all, but, yeah, that goes for everyone. So we’ll see how we do.”

[Source: Team Fiji/Facebook]

Recognizing the mental challenges, he eagerly anticipates the upcoming competition and appreciates the host country’s hospitality.

Nadan’s first archery match is set for Tuesday at 8:30 am at DC Park.

