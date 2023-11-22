McClenan praises Fiji basketball resilience

[Source: Team Fiji/Facebook]

Fiji men’s basketball rep Tyrone McClennan has praised his team’s resilience after their 68-66 pool match win over New Caledonia yesterday in the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

The Australia-based forward says despite some messy plays and players missing some shots, they were able to regroup and come out on top against one of the tournament favourites.

“It was really a hard-fought game. The boys really dug deep to get that one. It was awesome to see, there was a lot of pride and a lot of heart, really great energy from everyone on the team and it was great to see.”

McClennan, who is the son of former Flying Fijian halfback Jason McClennan and former national netball rep, Tuipolotu Vugakoto also acknowledged the crowd support for motivating the players on the court.

The national’s men side have qualified automatically for the semi-final on Friday while the national women’s side will face Tonga in the quarter-finals at this hour.



