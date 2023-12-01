Karan elated with triple gold feat

Yeshnil Karan [middle] with Evueli Toia [right], who won bronze

Fiji’s athletics wonder boy Yeshnil Karan is over the moon after securing his third Pacific Games gold medal today.

The 22-year-old clinched the rare feat in the sweltering Honiara heat in just his first attempt at the steeplechase event.

“The competition was a bit challenging, it was really hot. I was thinking to win gold for Fiji in the third event which is the steeple chase, in which I never ran before but it was my first ever steeple chase and I’m really excited, really happy and also thanks to my coach , who also motivated me, my training partners and supporters here in the Solomons and back in Fiji. Thanks to everybody and I thank God for the blessed weather and making me complete my race.”

Karan adds he is also proud of his training partner, Evueli Toia for winning a bronze medal in the same event.

He acknowledges his coach, parents, sponsors and supporters for helping to achieve success on the tracks.

Karan stopped the clocked in the men’s 3000 meters steeple chase with a time of nine minutes and 18 seconds, which was 11 seconds short of the games record.