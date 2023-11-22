Jee aims for podium finish

Dawi Jee

Featuring in the Pacific Games for the fourth time is a humbling experience for Dawi Jee.

Jee, who is originally from South Korea will be representing Fiji once again in Golf.

The 22-year old lass says she is looking forward to a good outing.

“I won’t just try to do my best, I will do my best to try and win a medal back to Fiji.”

Jee says the only obstacle that she is facing is the current weather condition in the Solomon Islands.

She adds that it is different from the weather she usually trains in.

“The only thing I can’t get use to is the heta I guess, it’s quite different form the Suva weather, it’s more humid, more hot I guess.”

Jee will be hitting off at 1.30 pm.

