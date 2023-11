Kelera Mudunasoko has won Team Fiji’s third gold at the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

The 16 year old Swami Vivekananda College student from Nadi finished first in the women’s 100 meters breaststroke.

She won gold in a time of 1:13:01 seconds.

Meanwhile, Anahira McCutcheon settled for bronze in the 100 meters freestyle event.

It was her sixth medal of the Games.