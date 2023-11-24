Fijiana 7s continue fine form

The Fiji Airways Fijiana side thumped the Solomon Islands 47-0 in their second pool match at the 2023 Pacific Games.

Playmaker Mereani Bunawa was in sublime form, scoring the first try in the first try for an early 5-0 against the hosts.

The Fijians ran rampant as they scored five more tries and forcing the Solomons into making mistakes to lead 35-0 at the breather.

Veteran Lavenia Tinai led the onslaught in the second spell by extending Fiji’s lead with another try before Bunawa scored her second try to seal Fijiana’s second win.

Fiji earlier beat Wallis & Futuna 29-0 in their opening match yesterday.

They will face the Cook Islands in their last pool match at 6:12pm today.

The Fiji men’s side will face Kiribati in their second pool game at 3:12pm.

Meanwhile, the Fiji men’s volleyball side has secured fifth place after defeating hosts the Solomon Islands in three straight sets this afternoon.