Fijian sisters help Solomon 7s win

Lanieta and Salote Vatutuku

Two Fijian sisters helped the Solomon Islands women’s 7s side beat Cook Islands 22-5 in their first pool match yesterday.

Lanieta and Salote Vatutuku of Vatulele, Nadroga were proud of their performances.

The pair moved with their parents to the Solomon Islands eight years ago.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Team Fiji]

Their dad Pauliasi Vatutuku works for the National Fisheries Department in the Solomon Islands.

Both attended Meighania Primary School while Lanieta later went to Nadi Sangam College.

Younger sister Salote went to high school in the Solomons.

The sisters never played rugby in Fiji but took up the sport in the Solomons.

18-year-old Salote says they enjoy playing for their adopted country.

“It’s been an honour, it’s a pleasure playing for the Happy Isles and I would count myself lucky to be playing for another country.”

The team will meet Fiji later today and Lanieta is looking forward to it.

“Really proud to face the girls from Fiji but time will tell.”

Yesterday the sisters helped Solomon Islands beat Cook Islands 22-5 while Fiji defeated Wallis and Futuna 29-0.

Fiji faces Solomon Islands at 1:12pm today followed by Cook Islands at 6:12pm.

Meanwhile, the men’s play Kiribati at 3:12pm in their second match.