Error sees Fiji with only two gold

[Source: Team Fiji]

Despite winning three gold medals, Team Fiji’s tally on the official Pacific Games table still has two.

When FBC Sports checked the medal tally, only swimmers Hansle McCaig and Kelera Mudunasoko’s gold were registered.

Fiji women’s para table tennis gold hasn’t been registered under Team Fiji as of the end of day three.

Article continues after advertisement

The para team of Mere Roden, Akanisi Latu and Laniana Serukalou defeated hosts Solomon Islands 4-1 in the gold medal playoff.

According to the official medal table, Solomon Islands won gold.

Team Fiji is aware of the error and is working with the Games Organizing Committee to rectify it.

Once the error is rectified, Fiji should be 11th on the overall medal tally with 3 gold, 11 silver and 9 bronze.

At the moment our team is 13th with one less gold medal.