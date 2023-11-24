Elaisa proud of young swimmers

Team Fiji swimming coach Willie Elaisa says he is proud of how his young squad has performed so far at the 2023 Pacific Games.

Elaisa says coming into the games, the swimmers had an aim to win a medal every day of competition, and so far, they have delivered.

“Most of our medallists, these are their first games, and it’s the biggest games they’ve ever been to. Have to be happy with what they have achieved so far.”

Article continues after advertisement

Elaisa says given that most of the swimmers are still young, the aim is to ensure they maintain their training and get more exposure in order to be a force in the next Pacific Games.

Team Fiji has so far won two gold, five silver and four bronze medals in the pool at the Pacific Games.