Basketball to start day two for Team Fiji

[Source: Basketball Fiji/Facebook]
The Team Fiji men’s basketball team hits the court on day two of the Pacific Games.
Recalling the intense 2019 semi-final loss, the Laisiasa Puamanu coached side is eager to start on a high note at 10 am FJT.
At 11:30 am, women’s tennis resumes, facing Tahiti after a first-day loss to the Solomon Islands.
Article continues after advertisement
Simultaneously, our men take on the Solomon Islands.
Despite a valiant effort last night, the men’s volleyball team, defeated 3-1 by Tahiti, faces American Samoa at 1 pm.
Later at 8 pm, the women’s volleyball team challenges New Caledonia.
In football, the Fiji men clash with Northern Marianas at 8 pm.
Click Here for more on Pacific Games
Advertisement