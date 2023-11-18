Basketball to start day two for Team Fiji

[Source: Basketball Fiji/Facebook]

The Team Fiji men’s basketball team hits the court on day two of the Pacific Games.

Recalling the intense 2019 semi-final loss, the Laisiasa Puamanu coached side is eager to start on a high note at 10 am FJT.

At 11:30 am, women’s tennis resumes, facing Tahiti after a first-day loss to the Solomon Islands.

Simultaneously, our men take on the Solomon Islands.

Despite a valiant effort last night, the men’s volleyball team, defeated 3-1 by Tahiti, faces American Samoa at 1 pm.

Later at 8 pm, the women’s volleyball team challenges New Caledonia.

In football, the Fiji men clash with Northern Marianas at 8 pm.

