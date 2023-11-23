16-year-old Tokona sets new Oceania Youth record

Zion Tokona

Team Fiji weightlifter Zion Tokona broke the Oceania Youth record while competing at the 2023 Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

The 16-year-old competed in the 96kg men’s division clean and jerk event earlier today.

Tokona broke the previous Oceania Youth record of 147kg with a lift of 150kg.

Meanwhile Fiji table tennis reps Carolyn Li and sisters Sally and Grace Yee narrowly missed out on the gold medal.

The trio lost to Tahiti 3-2 in the final, therefore earning themselves a silver medal.

