Pacific Games marks 60th year

Today marks the 60th anniversary of the Pacific Games, which commenced on August 29, 1963.

Pacific Games Council President Vidya Lakhan says the event has evolved significantly over the years.

“We are now recognized as the continental game of the Pacific. The name still remains as the Pacific Games and it is recognized and if you want to call the Olympics of the Pacific.”

Fiji, the host of the games in 2003, is in talks to potentially organize the event again in 2031.



Pacific Games Council President Vidya Lakhan.

Lakhan says the growth and enhanced reputation of the Pacific Games throughout its history.

He also highlights ongoing discussions regarding Fiji’s potential hosting role in 2031.

This year, Team Fiji will showcase its prowess with a delegation of 500 athletes participating in the games hosted by the Solomon Islands.