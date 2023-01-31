Overtime win for Kansas City

[Source: BBC Sports]

The Kansas City Chiefs kicked a game-winning field goal at the death to ensure they will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57.

The Chiefs met the Cincinnati Bengals in a repeat of last season’s AFC Championship Game when the Bengals claimed a shock overtime win.

But Kansas City avenged that loss with a nail-biting 23-20 win to reach their third Super Bowl in four years.

Article continues after advertisement

Super Bowl 57 between the Chiefs and the Eagles will kick-off on February 13th in Arizona.