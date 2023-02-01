ONOC stands in solidarity with Ukraine

The 17 members of the Oceania National Olympic Committees supports the International Olympic Committee’s stand in solidarity with Ukraine.

ONOC President Doctor Robin Mitchell, Vice President Baklai Temengil-Chilton, Secretary-General Ricardo Blas and the ONOC Executive Board have put out a statement supporting Ukraine and sanctions against Russia and Belarus.

The IOC declared its support to continue the full commitment to solidarity with Ukrainian athletes and the Ukrainian Olympic Committee in order to have a strong team from Ukraine in the Paris Olympics.

Article continues after advertisement

It has also encouraged all international federations and national Olympic committees to undertake all efforts to facilitate training, preparation and participation of Ukrainian athletes in its international events.

The organisation supports the three parts of the IOC Statement and the subsequent robust consultations with all stakeholder groups of the Olympic Movement in particular with athletes.

It further states, ONOC and its membership upholds and advocates the fundamental principles of the Olympic Movement to create peace, unity, and a better world through sport.