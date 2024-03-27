ONOC praised by IOC President

[Source: ONOC/Facebook]

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach has hailed the ONOC as a beacon for promoting the core values of sport within continental associations.

While attending the 44th General Assembly of the Oceania National Olympic Committees (ONOC) in Nadi, Bach commends the organization for its unwavering dedication to strengthening the relevance of sport in society.

He expresses admiration for the dynamism and determination exhibited by all National Olympic Committees and ONOC members, emphasizing their pivotal role in propelling the Olympic movement forward in the region and ensuring the success of the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris.

Article continues after advertisement

Bach’s stresses the vital significance of the Annual General Assembly, as stipulated by the ONOC Articles of Association.

“It’s almost a pleasure to come back to Fiji and feeling very much at home here. And even more so during this general assembly where we had the opportunity to meet all the national Olympic committees of the region under the great leadership of my good friend Dr Robin Mitchell.”

Looking ahead, Bach is optimistic about the continued growth and success of athletes from the Oceania region.

The assembly serves as a platform for reviewing and approving budgetary and financial reports, as well as receiving program reports from various ONOC Commissions, stakeholders, and partners.

Moreover, the assembly reinforces ONOC’s commitment to promoting athletes’ welfare and advancing sports and physical activity across Oceania.