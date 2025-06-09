NZ Development eager to test themselves at Coral Coast 7s

[Source: File]

The Coral Coast 7s continues to cement its status as one of the region’s premier rugby tournaments, with the New Zealand Men’s 7s development side arriving in Fiji eager to once again test themselves against top-quality opposition.

New Zealand Men’s 7s Development Head Coach Scott Curry described the tournament as both exciting and highly valuable, particularly for players who are new to the sevens environment or working their way back from injury.

He said competing in Fiji carries special significance, given the country’s rich sevens rugby history.

Article continues after advertisement

“Fiji is the home of sevens, so to come here and play some good quality sides and get exposure to really strong sevens rugby is really valuable for us going forward.”

The squad travelling to the Coral Coast features a blend of emerging talent and experienced players, including several young athletes progressing through New Zealand’s under-18 system.

Curry said the tournament offers an important opportunity for these players to measure themselves against elite competition.

He added that the cultural importance of sevens rugby in Fiji was highlighted to the team even before their arrival.

“One of our first meetings before coming over was about how special sevens is and how much it means to the Fijian people. We’re really looking forward to an exciting week and strong support.”

With the Coral Coast 7s continuing to grow each year, Curry believes the tournament plays a key role in player development, while also strengthening rugby ties between Fiji and New Zealand.

The Coral Coast 7s will kick off this Thursday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka and it will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.