Number of allegations shock Fiji Sports Council Board

The Fiji Sports Council Board is different from others because it has an Executive Chairman, who, in their case, is the Chief Executive Officer, Gilbert Vakalalabure, according to Peter Mazey, the FSC Chair.

Mazey says the Board is surprised by many things, especially the allegations levelled against its CEO.

‘The Chairman of the Board is also the CEO, and that’s when all these issues come up,p and then the Board isn’t informed constantly, sometimes the Board might have made a decision on one issue, and then we didn’t believe it’s gone ahead or something.

The Sports Council Board sent its Chief Executive, Vakalalabure, and Operations Manager, Litia Senibulu, on leave pending investigations.

Australian finance company Pherrus has been hired to conduct the investigations for less than $50,000

16 issues will be investigated in three weeks according to the Terms of Reference.

These issues include, contra deals with Fiji Airways and others, FSC’s Under 20 trip to New Zealand and the organization’s sponsored tournaments.

The CEO and Executive Chairman’s indefinite appointments, staff engagement, drivers’ overtime for private use, contracts and tender processes will also be scrutinized.

According to the FSC Board, rampant mismanagement and unauthorized expenses, response to Board resolution, staff concerns, reported breaches of policy and or law, SportsWorx agreement, as well as Pacific Procurement Management and Investment Services are the other issues that will be investigated.

Vakalalabure was cleared by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption following complaints against him and others at the Fiji Sports Council.

Vakalalabure’s sister-in-law, Lavi Rokoika, is the FICAC Acting Commissioner.

However, the Fiji Sports Council Board will not dwell on the FICAC ruling because it has been closed, but the independent investigator, Pherrus, will examine the fresh allegations levelled against the Sports Council.

