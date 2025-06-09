NRL proposes two-year bans for Tonga doctors over Katoa incident

source: abc / website

Three Tonga team officials are facing two-year suspensions following the NRL’s investigation into the incident that forced Eli Katoa out of the 2026 season.

Katoa suffered multiple head knocks during Tonga’s Pacific Championship Test against New Zealand at Auckland’s Eden Park on November 2.

He is continuing his recovery from the head knocks that required him to have brain surgery.

The NRL issued breach notices to the Tonga team’s head and assistant doctors, and head trainer relating to Katoa’s on-field treatment.

The breach notices propose the head and assistant doctors be banned from working with any club, team or player in NRL and representative competitions for no less than two years.

The proposed ban for the head trainer is two years, while the NRL has also handed down a formal warning to the team’s medical assistant.

