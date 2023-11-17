Nothing but the best says Rainibogi

Team Fiji flag bearer Taniela Rainibogi [Source: Team Fiji/Facebook]

Team Fiji flag bearer Taniela Rainibogi hopes for nothing but the best at the 2023 Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

The weightlifter is expected to deliver a few medals for Fiji at this Games after some recent consistent performances.

Rainibogi who didn’t expect to be nominated by the athletes as a flag bearer says this is an amazing opportunity for the team.

“I just want to wish all the best to my fellow teammates and all Team Fiji for this Pacific Games, wish them all the best and good luck.”

Just like Rainibogi, Fiji 7s skipper Suliano Volivoli who’ll lead the side for the first time hopes the young team can defend their gold medal from Samoa four years ago.

“It’s been very hard for me the last few weeks as this is the first time for them to come to the Pacific Games, I hope they will do their best.”

Our volleyball team will be playing Tahiti at 8 tonight.

Meanwhile, tennis was the first Team Fiji sport that was in action today.

