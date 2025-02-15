No women in top 100 paid athletes

[ Source : Reuters ]

Cristiano Ronaldo again topped the list of the world’s highest paid athletes with a total income of $260 million in 2024, according to sports industry news site Sportico, but there were no women in the top 100.

The leading 100, dominated by players from soccer, the NBA, NFL, golf and boxing, earned an estimated $6.2 billion in total income last year.

The figure includes $4.8 billion in salary and prize money, plus $1.4 billion in endorsements.

Former U.S. Open tennis champion Coco Gauff was the top-earning female athlete last year at $30.4 million, well short of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Daniel Jones who squeezed in at number 100 with a total income of $37.5 million.