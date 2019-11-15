Home

Sports

Next year’s Olympics will be different says Bower

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
April 8, 2020 5:22 am
Team Fiji Chef De Mission Patrick Bower

The Tokyo Olympic Games next year is going to be different from the rest according to Team Fiji Chef De Mission Patrick Bower.

Despite the postponement of the Games, Bower says it will be an emotional event with the current situation the world is in at the moment.

Bower says the disheartened athletes who thought they wouldn’t make it this year now have renewed hope of achieving their Olympic dreams.

“To be able to get there and be with the rest of the world all of those with similar aspirations it’s going to be a wonderful Game I think even more special than this one would have been because of what’s been happening and because of all the negatives it’s going to be a great plus that the world needs”.

At the moment, only rugby 7s have managed to book its ticket to the Olympic Games with both the men’s and women’s sides qualified while swimming and athletics have universality spots.

Karate, Judo, Archery and Table Tennis also have a chance to qualify for the Games.

The Tokyo Olympic Games will be held on July 23rd to August 9th next year.

