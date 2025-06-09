New youth and men’s champs for Coral Coast

[Source: Supplied]

A new champion is guaranteed in both the youth and men’s divisions at this year’s McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s, with Day Two of the three-day tournament already delivering decisive twists in the title race.

Competition manager David Fa’atafa confirms that Fiji Babas will miss the men’s Cup quarterfinals, ensuring a fresh winner will be crowned in the men’s category.

The turning point came after Police Blues registered a dominant 29–0 victory over the Seattle Barbarians, a result that lifted them to the top of their pool and effectively ended Fiji Babas’ quarterfinal hopes.

While Fiji Babas remained mathematically alive heading into their final pool match, their 19-14 loss to Nationwide Sydney Nadi proved costly.

A win would have altered the standings, but combined with Police Blues’ emphatic result, Fiji’s fate was sealed before the knockout rounds.

The youth division has followed a similar script, with Southland Broncos finishing in a three-way tie in their pool.

With teams locked on competition points, the standings were separated by points differential, once again proving decisive in determining who progressed.

That tie-break scenario confirmed that the defending youth champions will also relinquish their crown, guaranteeing a new winner in the age-grade division.

As the tournament moves deeper into Day Two, the Coral Coast Fiji 7s continues to highlight the unforgiving nature of sevens rugby.

Meanwhile, in the quarterfinal, Ravuka Sharks will meet NZ Development 7s at 5.40 pm, Mike Friday Select 7s is against Devo Babas at 6 pm, NZ Fijian Cavaliers go against Yaro Chiefs at 6.20 pm, and Police Blue versus Aussie Select 7s is at 6.40 pm.

