Team Kacau to work on combinations

Local junior netters still struggle with their transitions and reading off their teammates play.

This was highlighted by Team Kacau coach Iliseva Drasuna after the opening day of the National Academy Tournament at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva yesterday.

Drasuna says this can be addressed with more game time among players in the team, which is made up of Under-17 age grade players.

“We’re just looking forward to our next game, definitely trying different combinations and see how well our players can play at those combinations that we put out.”

Team Kacau defeated Team Ruve 45-41 in their opening pool match yesterday and will take on Fiji Selections at 1pm today.

The National Academy netball tournament serves as a selection period for the World Youth Cup Qualifiers next year.