Skipper happy with side

[Source: Fiji Netball/ Facebook]

Former Fiji Pearl skipper Alesi Waqa says her Nasinu Tactix side is slowly building momentum in the Finance Hub Super League competition, where they are currently second in the points standings.

Waqa, who is also the captain of the Nasinu side, says while majority of her side includes of young and inexperienced players, she is happy with how they have been performing over the past four rounds.

The side lost their first game, but managed to win their next three matches.

“We have been progressing throughout the tournament. We lost in the first game, but we progressed in the second, third and fourth and I’m pretty happy with their performance so far.”

They currently sit with nine points in the table standings, while Suva Swift IGA is in first place with 12 points.

She adds that this tournament will certainly help with the development of their side, as a handful of senior players has departed from the club.

The tournament, currently in round four, features a total of eight teams, including two national sides.