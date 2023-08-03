Silver Ferns held by South Africa in shock draw at Netball World Cup

[Source: BBC]

Hosts South Africa secured a thrilling draw against defending champions New Zealand to keep their Netball World Cup dreams alive.

In front of a vocal home crowd, South Africa scored in the final seconds of the game to tie the match 48-48.

A win would have secured New Zealand’s place in the semi-finals alongside Jamaica, who won earlier on Wednesday.

Article continues after advertisement

New Zealand are still second in Pool F and remain in a strong position to reach Saturday’s semi-finals.

The Silver Ferns are on seven points, with the third-placed Proteas on five.

For South Africa to progress, they would need to beat Uganda by a heavy scoreline and hope New Zealand lose to Jamaica. New Zealand will progress with a win or a draw on Thursday.

New Zealand looked shocked at the end of the match as South Africa celebrated in front of a delighted crowd.