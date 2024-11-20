Self-reflection for Fiji men’s netball

[File Photo]

Fiji men’s netball coach Jioweli Makare will be self-assessing and reflecting at the upcoming Nations Cup, set to take place next month in Singapore.

He says he will only identify the gaps to address once the team participates in the tournament.

Makare adds while the team is eager to gauge their position in international netball, this will also serve as a valuable reflection on his performance as a coach.

“We are looking forward to this tournament because we will be able to know where we stand and secondly as a coach, I would be able to know whether I was doing the right thing and the right process – I have implemented something that I haven’t tested so this is also where I asses my performance as a coach.”

The team will face England in their opening match on the 2nd of next month at 9.30 pm.

They are also scheduled to play against New Zealand, Australia Under-23, Singapore and Hong Kong, which will be held at the Jurong East Sports Centre in Singapore.

The team is set to depart Fiji next Friday.