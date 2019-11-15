Rusivakula competes for shooter’s position with sister

National rep Maliana Rusivakula knows getting into the final 12-member Fiji Pearls squad is easier said than done.

The 22-year-old is not so much worried about the competition from other netters but the fact that she’ll compete for the goal shooter’s position against her elder sister, Afa.

The Rusivakula sisters are part of the Punjas Digicel Reset Championship which has been going on for the last two weekends at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

Maliana says there’s a lot of competition among players.

“There is a lot of competition with most of the young players and it will be a tough competition getting into the 25-member squad. I am fighting for the goal attack and goal shooter position. One of the competitors that I will have to face up is elder sister Afa.”

She says the key to handling pressure while on the court is to be calm.

“Keep calm and encourage your teammates and just train hard, fitness level, and enjoy the game.”

The Digicel Flames will take on The Digicel Lightning while The Punjas Stingrays meet the Punjas Thunderbirds on Saturday at the FMF Gymnasium in round three of the competition.