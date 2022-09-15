Pearls youngsters in Australia for two weeks

[Source: Supplied]

Fiji Pearls squad members Elina Drikibau, Nina Nakula and Coach Iliseva Drasuna will be in Brisbane, Australia for two weeks as part of the netball high performance development program.

The trio left the country on Monday.

They’re joined by their Tongan, Samoan, and Papua New Guinea counterparts.

The Athlete Immersion Program is an initiative by Netball Australia and Netball Queensland under the Australian Government’s PacificAus Sports Development Program in the Pacific.

Drikibau who attends Suva Grammar School, and Nakula of Adi Cakobau School are part of the Fiji Pearls extended squad.

Drasuna of Lautoka Netball Association is a national apprentice coach working with the U-21 and Fiji Pearls extended squads.

The three will undergo two weeks high-performance training and education.

They will also participate in the Queensland State U-18 Championship.

Netball Fiji CEO Vivian Koster thanked Netball Queensland and Netball Australia for the continued support and opportunities provided to Fiji athletes and coaches.