Pearls settle for 11th place

[Source: World Netball]

The Fiji Pearls was a different outfit tonight when they took on Trinidad and Tobago in the 11th place playoff in the Netball World Cup in South Africa beating them by 71-37.

The Unaisi Rokoura coached- side dominated the court as soon as the umpire blew the whistle, creating space to lead Trinidad and Tobago 17-8 in the first-quarter.

The Pearls did not back down in the second quarter as their defense was up to par giving Unaisi Rauluni more chances to get the job done.

They led the opposition with a 34-15 margin at half-time.

Trinidad and Tobago came out determined and hopeful in the third quarter giving the Fijians a hard time. Their ruthless defense wasn’t unnoticed as the Pearls struggled to maintain the lead in the second last quarter with a 49-28 goals.

The last quarter was nothing short of a competitive outing as Trinidad and Tobago chased for the 11th place win however, the Fijians proved to strong and physical for them as they outclassed the opposition 71-37 at full-time.

The Fiji Pearls are now ranked 11th in the Netball World Cup while Trinidad and Tobago settles in the 12th position.