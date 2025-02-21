Pearls fight back for tie

[Source: Netball Fiji / Facebook]

The Fiji Pearls battled back from a six-point deficit to tie First Nations Aus-tralia 56-56 in a thrilling match at the PacificAus Sports Netball Series in Brisbane.

This stellar performance followed a strong showing against the Papua New Guinea Pepes, whom the Pearls defeated 60-49.

Earlier in the series, Fiji suffered three consecutive losses to Samoa, Scot-land, and reigning champions Tonga Tala.

Live coverage of the series is available on FBC TV.

