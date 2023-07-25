Netball tournament inspires Gujarati women

[Source: Fiji Gujarati Sports Association/ Facebook]

The Lami Gujarati team emerged victorious in the first-ever Gujarati Netball Tournament, a significant win for females in the Gujarati community.

The tournament welcomed females ranging from 10 to 45 years old, inspiring many women.

This event has opened doors for future female participation in competitions.

The team expresses gratitude to the management for providing these opportunities for women and acknowledges the support of National Men’s Netball coach, Joe Tuimata.

The Lami Gujarati team is looking forward to more competitions as such.