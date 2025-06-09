Netball Fiji begins constitution review with union leaders

Presidents from netball unions across the country gathered in Suva yesterday alongside Netball Fiji to discuss and review the organization’s proposed new constitution.

Oceania Netball Regional Director and former Netball Fiji chief executive officer Vivian Koster was also part of the session.

She said the presidents shared their thoughts and views on the proposed changes, and she was pleased with how the discussions progressed.

Koster noted that some of the key proposed amendments relate to the organization’s governance structure, with plans to move away from having an executive committee within the board of management.

“And so today was really going through it again, making sure that we get everything we want in there and from here what our next steps are.”

However, she emphasized that the changes are still in draft form and will only be confirmed following further discussions.

