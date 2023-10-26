Naqiri to star after a break

Pearls skipper Alisi Naqiri [left] with Netball Fiji Chief Executive Vivian Koster [File Photo]

Fiji Pearls player Alisi Naqiri has returned to the court after taking time off earlier this year to give birth.

Her dedication and hard work are evident in her decision to come back to the sport.

Netball Fiji chief executive Vivian Koster believes that Naqiri’s return will greatly benefit the team in the upcoming Pacific Games.

“Congratulations to her on the birth of her child. She has taken a break to give birth, she’s now fought her way back into the team”

Koster says her return will boost the team in the upcoming Pacific Games.

In addition, hosting warm-up matches with the Australian teams, the South Coast Blaze and Sunshine Coast Thunder, has been instrumental in preparing the team for the Pacific Games.

The games will take place from the 19th of next month until December 2nd.