Men's netball team in fine-tuning phase

[Source: Axellerate Sports]

Fiji Men’s Netball head coach Jioweli Makare says the team is conditioning itself to play one-hour games as part of their fine-tuning phase ahead of the Nations Cup in Singapore.

The team is now in its 11th week of training, and Makare says that one-hour games every Saturday play a significant role in their preparation.

This practice will continue until they depart for the competition.

Makare adds that this is also important as the team has never tested its skills against teams from other countries.

“This time, our theme for this phase is fine-tuning, fine-tuning our combinations, our structures – how we implement all those things and condition ourselves to one-hour games, that’s why we’re having one-hour games every Saturday.”

The side will meet England in their first match on the 2nd of next month at 9.30 pm.

In other games, they will meet New Zealand, Australia 23&U, Singapore and Hong Kong.

The competition will be held at Jurong East Sports Centre in Singapore.