Maitland Australia praises Fiji’s Netball festival experience

[Source: Supplied]

The Maitland Australia team shared their glowing feedback after participating in the International Netball Festival held in Lautoka, Fiji, last week.

“I love the atmosphere in Fiji. The competition was incredible, especially playing with the Fijians, we had to up our game to match their skills and intensity.”

The festival’s humanitarian aspect also left a lasting impression.

“The little kids receiving the donations looked so happy; they were so grateful. It was heartwarming to see the impact we could make beyond the netball court.”

“The whole journey has been wonderful. I loved meeting new people and experiencing the unwavering Fijian support throughout the event.”

The festival, which concluded last week, highlighted the spirit of competition, cultural exchange, and community, leaving participants with cherished memories.