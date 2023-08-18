It will be tough to defend title: Kuli

Suva Grammar School Assistant Principal Emosi Kuli

Suva Grammar School Assistant Principal Emosi Kuli says they will really have to work hard to defend their three titles in the Under-14, 17, and men’s categories in the Punjas Digicel Secondary Schools Netball finals.

Kuli says given the fact that all their grades are through to the finals, their preparations have so far been up to par with a few friendly matches against some of the prominent schools in Suva.

Kuli adds with other sports also in place, they are making sure to leave no stone unturned as they aim to excel in all sports.

“It’s always very tough to go and defend rather than being an underdog to go and challenge so that’s where we are at the moment.”

He adds they are expecting a tough challenge from opponents but will not be backing down regardless of the challenge.

The Secondary Schools Netball finals will be held at the Netball center from Monday to Wednesday.